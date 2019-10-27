Twelve South Airfly Wireless Transmitter connects AirPods, more for $34.50

- Oct. 27th 2019 1:42 pm ET

$34.50
0

Amazon offers the Twelve South Airfly Wireless Transmitter for $34.47 shipped. Today’s offer is just over $10 off the regular going rate and the second-best price we’ve tracked all-time at Amazon. It’s also just below our previous mention. Twelve South AirFly makes it easy to connect AirPods and other Bluetooth devices to legacy 3.5mm-equipped audio sources. Great for planes where wireless connectivity is almost non-existent, but you might also find it helpful at the gym or with Nintendo Switch. Over eight-hours of battery life ensure that you’ll have your tunes around throughout the entire day. Learn more in our hands-on review. Rated 3.8/5 stars.

The cable on Twelve South’s Airfly is slightly short, so putting your savings towards a three-foot extension is a great way to make the most of today’s purchase. This ensures that in tight quarters, whether it’s an airplane armrest of home theater, that you’ll have plenty of room to make your new setup work.

Twelve South Airfly features:

  • Connect wireless headphones to wired headphone jacks with Bluetooth 4. 1 technology
  • Use air Pods or wireless headphones on the plane with airline in-flight entertainment systems
  • Listen to your health club’s TVs with your wireless Sport headphones or air Pods
  • Use with Nintendo Switch for a wireless gaming experience with your Bluetooth headphones.
  • Tech Specs – Bluetooth V4. 1, Audio Codecs: aptX Low Latency, aptX and SBC Audio. Battery life: 8+ hours
  • What’s inside the box: air fly, 3.5mm headphone cable, USB charging cable, travel Pouch, quick Start guide, manual

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

$34.50

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Best Smartphone Accessories

Best Smartphone Accessories

You can find just about anything here to accessorize your smartphone from power banks and cords to keep it charged to Bluetooth speakers that will sync right up. Looking for a new Lightning cable? Here are <a href="https://amzn.to/2P9ruS7">some of the best-selling options</a> over at Amazon.
Twelve South

About the Author

Trevor Daugherty's favorite gear

Grado SR80e Headphones

Grado SR80e Headphones
Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp

Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp