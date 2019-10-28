Always know the outside temp with AcuRite’s wireless thermometer for just $10

Walmart is offering the AcuRite Wireless Digital Thermometer for $9.88 with free in-store pickup. No-cost delivery is included on orders of $35 or more. This is down from its $15 going rate at third-party Amazon sellers and is the best available. With winter on its way, you might want to check the temperature outside before opening the door. While your phone can provide a general idea of the weather, there’s nothing like knowing the exact temp right on your porch. Rated 4/5 stars.

Now, this is one of the most budget-friendly ways to monitor the outdoor temp from the comfort of your home. For comparison, this vertical outdoor thermometer goes for $10 at Amazon. However, we did spot that the Taylor Precision Products Window Thermometer is just $5.50 Prime shipped right now, offering similar features for around 50% off. Just know there’s no clock here, and you’ll need to mount this to a window for it to work.

AcuRite Wireless Digital Thermometer features:

Weather the day with confidence with your own accurate and up-to-date information, right from your own backyard by using the AcuRite Wireless Digital Thermometer. It features precise and reliable temperature readings. This wireless thermometer has a bold, easy to read LCD screen that displays the current indoor or outdoor temperature with daily high and low information. It also comes with a clock that displays the current time in 12-hour or 24-hour formats. The AcuRite Wireless Digital Thermometer stands upright for tabletop use, and it is also wall-mountable for convenient and reliable placement. It is ideal for use in your garden, greenhouse, garage, wine room and more. Stay on top of the latest conditions in a number of different settings by using the AcuRite digital thermometer.

