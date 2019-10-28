Put a 4-ft. Asteroids arcade machine in the game room for $165 (Reg. $200+)

Walmart is now offering the 4-foot Arcade1UP Asteroids Arcade Machine for $164.99 shipped. Originally $300, this machine sells for closer to $200 at Amazon and elsewhere. Today’s deal is matching our previous mention and is the lowest total we can find. The coinless arcade machine is made to commercial-grade specs, just in a slightly smaller form factor. It will make for the perfect game room addition and features 4 titles: Asteroids, Major Havoc, Lunar Lander, and Tempest. You can expect a full-color hi-res display, authentic audio and the orignal arcade controls. Rated 3.6/5 stars from Walmart customers. More details below.

Now if the 4-foot conversation starter arcade machine above is overkill for your game room/man cave, consider one those My Arcade Handheld Retro Machines at just over $20 Prime shipped instead. You’re not going to get the near-authentic experience of the Arcade1UP machine here, but it won’t take up nearly as much space and costs just a fraction of the price.

We also have Arcade1Up’s PAC-MAN Cocktail Table at $420 (Save $80) and its retro Street Fighter II Cabinet for $245 (Save 20%). You’ll also want to hit up our review for the Street Fighter II RepliCade machine right here.

Arcade1UP Asteroids Arcade Machine:

Brace yourself to be plunged back in time to an era of adrenaline pumping, old school fun with Arcade1UP as it brings iconic gaming back to you. Whether you are a retro junkie or curious to check out the hype – this is the perfect way to enjoy arcade play within your home, dorm room or office. Arcade1UP arcades are available in multiple exciting versions, the just under 4ft tall cabinets include commercial grade construction and coinless operation.

