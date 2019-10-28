Reuse an old hard drive with Aukey’s 3.5-inch USB 3.0 Enclosure: $13 (42% off)

Aukey Store US via Amazon is currently offering its 3.5-inch External USB 3.0 Hard Drive Enclosure for $13.37 Prime shipped when applying code BHKB2SU6 at checkout. Orders over $25 will score free delivery as well. Normally selling for $23, today’s offer brings the price down by over 42%. It’s $2 under our previous mention and comes within $1 of the 2019 low. This external enclosure is a great option for repurposing old hard drives that may be collecting dust in a drawer into new USB 3.0 storage. You’ll be able to enjoy up to 1.5Gb/s transfer speeds and the enclosure has a built-in power supply. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

Those looking to lock in some additional savings can ditch the enclosure and opt for Sabrent’s USB 3.0 Hard Drive Adapter instead. At $8, you’ll save nearly 24% extra. That comes at the cost of not having the ability to power 3.5-inch drives and the loss of an external casing.

Or if you’re just looking for some portable storage to add into a backpack, right now Seagate’s 1TB hard drive is down to a new Amazon low of $40.

Aukey 3.5-inch USB 3.0 Hard Drive Enclosure features:

Keep your data safe and accessible with the DS-B01 3.5” Hard Drive Enclosure. Ideal for turning old and unused desktop hard drives into external hard drives for USB 3.0 computers with UASP. Delivers up to 70% faster read speed and 40% faster write speed (on UASP-enabled PCs). Transfer large files, sync, and backup your computer, with speeds up to 5Gbps. Or upgrade your computer with an external SSD for faster and more satisfying performance.

