Reuse an old hard drive with Aukey’s 3.5-inch USB 3.0 Enclosure: $13 (42% off)

- Oct. 28th 2019 12:30 pm ET

0

Aukey Store US via Amazon is currently offering its 3.5-inch External USB 3.0 Hard Drive Enclosure for $13.37 Prime shipped when applying code BHKB2SU6 at checkout. Orders over $25 will score free delivery as well. Normally selling for $23, today’s offer brings the price down by over 42%. It’s $2 under our previous mention and comes within $1 of the 2019 low. This external enclosure is a great option for repurposing old hard drives that may be collecting dust in a drawer into new USB 3.0 storage. You’ll be able to enjoy up to 1.5Gb/s transfer speeds and the enclosure has a built-in power supply. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

Those looking to lock in some additional savings can ditch the enclosure and opt for Sabrent’s USB 3.0 Hard Drive Adapter instead. At $8, you’ll save nearly 24% extra. That comes at the cost of not having the ability to power 3.5-inch drives and the loss of an external casing.

Or if you’re just looking for some portable storage to add into a backpack, right now Seagate’s 1TB hard drive is down to a new Amazon low of $40.

Aukey 3.5-inch USB 3.0 Hard Drive Enclosure features:

Keep your data safe and accessible with the DS-B01 3.5” Hard Drive Enclosure. Ideal for turning old and unused desktop hard drives into external hard drives for USB 3.0 computers with UASP. Delivers up to 70% faster read speed and 40% faster write speed (on UASP-enabled PCs). Transfer large files, sync, and backup your computer, with speeds up to 5Gbps. Or upgrade your computer with an external SSD for faster and more satisfying performance.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Best Mac Accessories Deals

Best Mac Accessories Deals

This is where you'll find all of the best deals on Mac accessories from top brands. Whether its a thumb drive or MacBook stand, it's here.

aukey

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Nintendo Switch
Philips Hue Go

Philips Hue Go