Bass Outlet updates your fall footwear with extra 20% off boots, slippers, more

Bass Outlet offers an extra 20% off select styles with promo code FALL20 at checkout. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $75 or more. Duck boots are very on-trend for the fall season and Bass Outlet has several styles on sale. The men’s Mallard Classic Duck Boots are a standout from this event and they’re currently marked down to $72. For comparison, these boots were originally priced at $135. This style is waterproof, cushioned for added comfort, and have a fleece lining to add warmth. It also features a rigid rubber outsole that promotes traction. Best of all, these boots are available in several color options and also comes in a similar women’s style that’s priced at $64. Find the rest of our top picks from Bass Outlet below.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!