Coleman’s 70-Qt. Xtreme Cooler keeps the ice cold for 5 days: $40 (Reg. $60+)

Walmart is now offering the Coleman 70-Quart Xtreme Marine Cooler for $39.95 shipped. Regularly up to $61 at Walmart, this model is currently on sale for $47 via Amazon third-party sellers and is now at the best we can find. Very similar models sell for $56 at Home Depot, for comparison. This 7-quart cooler can carry up to 100 cans and keep ice for up to 5 days at 90-degrees. Features include 4 molded cup holders, stainless steel hardware and a Have-A-Seat lid that supports up to 250-pounds. Rated 4+ stars from over 180 Walmart customers. More details below.

Don’t need the seat lid and 5 day ice retention? Just grab this Coleman 48-Quart Performance Cooler for under $24 Prime shipped. While it might not be a feature-rich as today’s lead deal, it will still keep your ice cold for 3-days, carry up to 63-cans and has solid ratings from over 740 Amazon customers.

Coleman 70-Quart Xtreme Marine Cooler:

Take the new, stylish convenience of this Coleman 70-Qt. Xtreme Marine Cooler with you on the boat. While your friends revel in the sleek new look, you’ll enjoy the added improvements that better fit your lifestyle. Thise redesigned Coleman beverage cooler is now large enough to hold up to 100 cans. As you enjoy that cold beverage, relax on the Have-A-Seat Lid that supports up to 250 lbs.

