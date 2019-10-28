Denon’s 7.2-Ch. receiver has AirPlay 2, Alexa, + Dolby Vision: $339 ($60+ off)

World Wide Stereo’s official eBay storefront is offering the Denon 7.2-Channel AirPlay 2-enabled 4K A/V Receiver for $339 shipped with the discount reflecting in your cart. Originally $799, third-party Amazon sellers have it listed for around $400 right now and this is among the best pricing we’ve tracked historically. Offering up support for Apple’s AirPlay 2, Alexa voice control, Spotify Connect, and more, this is the perfect center of any smart home theater. Plus, all 8 HDMI inputs support HDCP 2.2 which makes sure you can use all ports with Dolby Vision technology. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

Nomad Base Station

Save over 50% when you opt for VIZIO’s 2.1-Channel Sound Bar System at $150 shipped on Amazon. While there’s no AirPlay 2 or Alexa capabilities here, VIZIO’s option does include the speakers and subwoofer out of the box. This is a great alternative for those on a tighter budget who would rather enjoy ease-of-use over featured-packed for their sound system.

For all of the best deals on home theater gear, be sure to keep it locked to our guide which is constantly being updated. From new sound bar deals to projectors, LED setups, and more, we’ve got it all.

Denon 7.2-Ch. AirPlay 2 Receiver features:

This stereo receiver offers support for HDR10, HLG, BT.2020, Wide Color Gamut, 4:4:4 Pure Color sub sampling, and Dolby Vision

7 amplifiers (95W per channel) and advanced DSP Power Processing capabilities drive high speed computation

Amazon Alexa lets you sit back and enjoy music without having to reach out for the remote every now and then

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!