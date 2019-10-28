Titanium coats this DEWALT 21-piece Drill Bit Set at $16 (Save 30%), more

Amazon is offering the DEWALT 21-piece Titanium Drill Bit Set (DW1361) for $16.11 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s 30% off what Home Depot is charging and is a match for the best price we’ve tracked since 2017. Each bit in the collection features a titanium coating that is said to yield enhanced durability. DEWALT claims this set is ideal for either commercial or residential uses, making it a solid way to expand your tool set. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

We also spotted the Ryobi 300-piece Drill and Drive Kit for $39.97 with in-store pickup at Home Depot. When buyer’s spend $45 or more, they will qualify for free shipping. Today’s deal is $25 off the typical rate and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $10. This massive set has everything from black-oxide to titanium drill bits, carbon hole saws to nut drivers, and much more. It’s made for working with wood, metal, and plastic, allowing you to tackle a wide range of projects. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Cut cost when opting for Bosch’s 34-piece Drill and Drive Bit Set. At $10, don’t expect these to deliver the level of quality seen in today’s DEWALT deal, but they are a value-conscious and versatile solution that reviewers have rated 4.3/5 stars.

Oh, and don’t forget about the WORX table and compact saw combo we spotted a little bit ago. Valued at $90, you can currently broaden your project’s horizons for only $59.

DEWALT 21-piece Titanium Drill Bit Set features:

Titanium pilot point for longer bit life

Starts on contact for cleaner holes

No spin shanks

Tapered web provides greater durability to reduce breaking

Includes sizes from 1/16 inch to 1/2 inch in a plastic tough case

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!