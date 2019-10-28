Dyson’s TP01 Pure Cool Tower is down to $300 at Best Buy ($100 off)

Best Buy’s official eBay storefront is offering the Dyson TP01 Pure Cool Tower on sale for $299.99 shipped. Also available direct. This is down from its $400 going rate, is $1 above its all-time low, and is the best available. This fan features Dyson’s HEPA filtration that “captures 99.97% of particles as small as 0.3 microns, including pollen, mold, dust and pet dander.” Plus, with its variable speed, you can choose how strong or weak of a flow you want. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Nomad Base Station

Ditch the Dyson namesake to save quite a bit of cash. The LEVOIT Purifier with True HEPA Filter is just $72 shipped when you clip the on-page coupon. Offering up similar filtration abilities, the main thing you’re losing out on here is the cooling fan.

If you’re looking for a way to get rid of formaldehyde, Dyson has you covered with its latest and greatest. Offering up lifetime formaldehyde removal, the Pure Cryptomic line from Dyson is great for those who want the most comfort possible in their living space.

Dyson TP01 Pure Cool Tower features:

HEPA filter removes 99. 97 percent of allergens and pollutants as small as 0. 3 microns including pollen, dust, mold spores, bacteria and pet dander

Projects purified air throughout the whole room. Air Multiplier technology delivers over 77 gallons per second of smooth, yet powerful airflow

Tower Fan. And HEPA Air Purifier. In one

Sleep timer, oscillation, 10 Air Speed settings and automatic shut off if tipped over

Certified asthma and allergy friendly and awarded the quiet Mark accreditation

Second layer in filter contains activated Carbon to capture household odors and volatile organic compounds like paint fumes

