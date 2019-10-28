Eastbay’s Treat Yourself Sale offers 25% off orders of $125: Nike, adidas, more

Eastbay’s Treat Yourself Sale offers 25% off orders of $125 or more with promo code TREAT25 at checkout. Customers receive free shipping on all orders. The men’s Nike Air Vapormax Flyknit 3 Shoes are on sale for $135, which is down from its original rate of $190. These shoes feature a breathable knit fabric that features stretch for comfort and flexibility. This style is cushioned for added comfort and it has a rigid outsole to promote traction. Best of all, these shoes are also available in a women’s style that’s priced at $127. Find the rest of our top picks from Eastbay’s Treat Yourself Sale below.
Our top picks for men include:
- Nike Zoom KD12 Sneakers $113 (Orig. $150)
- Nike Air Vapormax Plus $150 (Orig. $200)
- Nike Air Vapormax Flyknit 3 $135 (Orig. $190)
- Nike LeBron 16 Low CP $97 (Orig. $160)
- Under Armour Curry 6 $97 (Orig. $130)
Our top picks for women include:
- Nike Air Max 270 $105 (Orig. $150)
- adidas Ultraboost 19 Shoes $127 (Orig. $180)
- Nike Air VaporMax Flyknit 3 $127 (Orig. $190)
- Nike Epic React Flyknit 2 $187 (Orig. $135)
- Brooks Glycerin 17 $112 (Orig. $150)
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
