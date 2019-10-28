Get the AirSounds Pro 2 True Wireless Earbuds for $40 (Orig. $130)

Thanks to the latest Bluetooth technology, true wireless sound is better than ever. The AirSounds Pro True Wireless Earbuds are an excellent example, providing great audio quality at a truly affordable price. Right now, you can pick them up for just $39.99 (Orig. $129.99) at 9to5Toys Specials.

Connecting to your phone via Bluetooth 5.0, the AirSounds Pro earbuds offer four hours of glorious sound on a full charge. The ergonomic design makes them comfortable to wear for long periods, and the water-resistant shell is perfect for heavy workouts.

The earbuds come with a protective charging case, which provides enough juice for an extra eight hours of music. The earbuds pair seamlessly with your devices, and you can see exactly how much battery you have left via your smartphone.

Along with music and podcasts, the AirSounds Pro earbuds are great for hands-free calls. You can use them to talk with Google Assistant or Siri. Speaking of Apple, these earbuds mimic that sleek look without the killer price tag.

Order now for $39.99 to get the AirSounds Pro earbuds (worth $129.99) or upgrade to a two-pack for $69.99 (worth $259.98).

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!