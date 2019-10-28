Dock your Pixel 4 in Google’s official 10W Qi charging stand at $60 (Reg. $79)

Amazon currently offers the Google Pixel Stand 10W Qi Wireless Charger for $59.99 shipped. Also available at Best Buy. Normally selling for $79 direct from Google, that’s good for a 24% discount, comes within cents of the all-time low and is the second-best we’ve seen. Google’s wireless charging stand was designed to use with its Pixel handsets and sports a 10W output. Alongside just refueling your smartphone, it can also turn it into a digital photo frame, Nest camera monitor, alarm clock, and more. Rated 4.5/5 stars from over 635 customers. More below.

If you don’t want to pay the Google premium, Anker’s 10W Wireless Charging Stand will only run you $16. You’ll of course be ditching the more tailored Pixel 3 experience, but will still be able to take advantage of 10W charging speeds.

For even more gear to outfit your handset, be sure to swing by our Smartphone Accessories guide. This morning we notably spotted the Nomad 7.5W Qi Charging Hub at $52 (Reg. $80) plus more.

Google Pixel Stand features:

Enjoy added control over your home with this Google Pixel stand. It connects your phone to Nest devices during charging for convenient home monitoring, and it can turn your device into a digital photo frame for reviewing favorite images. This Google Pixel stand has alarm functionality to gradually lighten your room in the morning.

