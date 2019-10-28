Score Kenneth Cole boots, dress shoes, and more up to 60% off at Hautelook

For three days only, Hautelook is currently offering up to 60% off Kenneth Cole Men’s Shoes for fall including boots, dress shoes, sneakers, and more. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $99 or more. Update your fall footwear with the Garner Cap Toe Derby Dress Shoes. Originally priced at $160, however during the sale you can find them for just $60. These shoes are a wonderful option for work or fall events. It’s also available in two color options: brown or black. Better yet, it also features a gel-cushioned footbed to promote comfort. Find even more deals from Kenneth Cole below.

Our top picks for men include:

Finally, be sure to check out Nordstrom Rack’s Cole Haan Event that’s taking up to 50% off popular styles.

