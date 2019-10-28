Lavazza’s Blue Single Serve Espresso Machine from $50 (Reg. up to $160)

Amazon is now offering the Lavazza Blue Single Serve Espresso Machine (LB910) for $51.11 shipped after you clip the 35% on-page coupon. Also available at Italy Best Coffee for about $1 less using code 910 at checkout. Regularly between $80 and as much as $160 over the last few months at Amazon, today’s deal is up to $100 or more off and is the lowest total we can find. Along with adjustable cup size options, this single-serve espresso machine allows users to set to the extraction time to their liking. Other features include electronic control over the capsule drawer, water tank level and temperature overages. This is an Amazon best-seller and has received a 4+ star rating from 70% of the reviewers. More details below.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

Considering how much cash you’re saving with today’s deal, now might be a good time to leverage some of that money towards some LavAzza Blue coffee capsules. This 100-pack of Lavazza BLUE Espresso Delicato Medium Roast Capsules sells for $39 shipped and will work perfectly with your new espresso machine.

However, if you aren’t interested in investing into the Lavazza capsule system, consider this basic Aicook 3.5-Bar Espresso Coffee Maker for $40 shipped. It might require a little bit more manual labor in the morning, but you can use any ground espresso/coffee beans with this machine.

Lavazza Blue Single Serve Espresso Machine:

This sleek and compact espresso machine comes with everything needed to make delicious espresso; With its convenient programmability, you can adjust your shot’s daily extraction time to your liking or, with the use of the manual button, you can end at the precise moment you see your shot has finished; The LavAzza LB910 exclusively uses LavAzza Blue capsules, meaning the high quality flavors of LavAzza espresso will be ensured in your everyday cup.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!