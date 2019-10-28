LG’s 24-inch monitor sports a 144Hz refresh rate for gamers: $129 (Reg. $180)

Amazon is offering the LG Ultragear 24-inch 1080p 144Hz Gaming Monitor for $129 shipped. Normally $180, this is a new all-time low that we’ve tracked historically and is the best available. Sporting a 144Hz refresh rate, this monitor is build specifically for gaming, though it’ll tackle any task you throw at it. It also supports AMD FreeSync technology which helps to reduce screen tearing with supported graphics cards. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Nomad Base Station

Ditch the 24-inch screen size and 144Hz refresh rate to save some cash. Acer’s 21.5-inch 1080p monitor is just $90 shipped at Amazon. Saving $40 over today’s lead deal will net you some benefits, however. Acer’s monitor has very slim bezels, while LG’s is a little more chunky.

Whichever monitor you go for, be sure to grab this AmazonBasics Mount. It’s around $22 Prime shipped there and offers you a much cleaner way to have your desk.

LG Ultragear Monitor features:

24 inch Full HD (1920 x 1080) – TN panel

144Hz refresh rate – 1ms response time

Radeon free Sync technology

Multiple inputs – (HDMI x 2 and display port)

Headphone out port

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!