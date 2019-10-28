Amazon has Mr. Beams solar lights and more on sale from $9 Prime shipped today

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering 30% off Mr. Beams lights and accessories. Deals start at $9 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders of $25+. Our top pick is the Mr. Beams Solar Wedge 18 LED Outdoor Light for $9.09. As a comparison, it typically sells for $13 or so. Today’s deal is a new Amazon all-time low. Going the solar route has a number of benefits, particularly if you’re considering putting lights up around your outdoor space. You won’t have to worry about changing batteries, which is certainly the main benefit here. This model sports 18 LED lights that Mr. Beams states will offer “up to 8 activations per night.” Another notable feature is the 120-degree field of view that can detect motion up to 32-feet away. Rated 4.9/5 stars. More Mr. Beams deals can be found below and on this landing page.

If you’re willing to go the battery route, consider picking up a Mr. Beams 200-Lm. LED Spot Light for $11.97. You’d typically pay $16 for this model. Today’s deal is the second-best offer we’ve tracked at Amazon. Despite the addition of replaceable batteries here, there’s still a lot to like including up to one-year lifespan in between swaps. Notable features include a weatherproof design, LED lights, and an easy installation process that “takes less than five minutes.” Rated 4.4/5 stars by nearly 950 Amazon reviewers.

Jump into the rest of today’s Gold Box right here and swing by our daily Green Deals roundup for even more markdowns on electric tools and other energy-efficient products.

Mr. Beams Wedge Solar Lights feature:

The Solar Wedge Max 18, LED Motion Sensor Wall Light combines the reliability of Mr Beams’ home security lighting with the convenience of solar power. Instantly increase home safety and security in areas like garages, doorways, sheds and backyards with bright, motion-activated lighting. GlowMode provides a continuous 5-lumen dusk-to-dawn glow, then activates to 135 lumens, which is full brightness, when it detects motion. The light sensor prevents activation in daylight to prolong the solar panel and battery charge.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!