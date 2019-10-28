Nerf’s 6-in-1 SharpFire Blaster drops to $10 at Amazon (Save 25%)

Amazon is offering the Nerf N-Strike SharpFire Blaster for $9.99 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s 25% off the going rate found at retailers like Kohl’s and is within $1 of the lowest Amazon offer we have tracked in 2019. A configurable design that can shape-shift six different ways is what makes this blaster unique. Options include using it as a one-handed blaster, attaching the removable stock and barrel extension for a more stable shot, or placing the stock under the trigger to convert it to a holster. A total of ten darts come with this blaster. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

If the featured blaster isn’t going to cut it, have a look at the Nerf Zombie Strike FlipFury Blaster. It’s the same price and sports a completely different look that may be right up your alley. Nearly 1,000 Amazon shoppers left an average rating of 4.5/5 stars.

ICYMI, Nerf recently announced its all-new Ultra One Blaster. This beast is capable of firing newly-designed darts up to 120-feet. A total of twenty-five darts can be held at once, ensuring you’ll blow away the competition.

Nerf N-Strike SharpFire Blaster features:

  • SharpFire blaster is a 6-in-1 convertible blaster
  • Configure it 6 ways with the removable stock and barrel extension
  • Blaster converts to a holster
  • Store up to 6 darts on the blaster
  • Includes 10 darts

$10

NERF

