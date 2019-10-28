Get your pets looking right with Oster’s De-Shedding Tool: $9.50 (Reg. $14+)

Amazon is offering the Oster ShedMonster Pet De-Shedding Tool (DRP-SHED-RPQL) for $9.42. Shipping is free for prime members or in orders over $25. Currently matched at Walmart. Regularly $14 or so at Amazon, today’s deal is new all-time low and the best price we can find. Designed for medium and long coats, it will reduce “shedding by up to 90%.” This model will also help to break up tangles and knots, while removing loose fur. The smooth edge design is to “protect skin from irritation,” and you’ll find an ergonomic non-slip handle for your own comfort. Rated 4+ stars from over 750 Amazon customers. More details below.

Another popular option when it comes to pet brushes is the FURminator Firm Grooming Slicker. It starts at just $3 Prime shipped for the small model and is specifically designed for pets “with curly, long, or medium coats.” It also carries a 4+ star rating from over 530 Amazon customers.

You might also want to consider these vacuum deals from Roborock and Dyson in order to tidy up all that loose fur. Bissell’s Pro Carpet Cleaner at $100+ off will also help to do away with any mishaps at a discount.

Oster ShedMonster Pet De-Shedding Tool:

Dog grooming tool reduces shedding by up to 90%

Helps break up tangles and remove loose fur

Smooth edges protect skin from irritation

Designed for use with medium-to-long-coated breeds

Ergonomic non-slip handle for extra comfort and control

