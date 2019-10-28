Stay in shape with PowerBlock’s adjustable Dumbbell Set for $240 (Reg. $320+)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Woot via Amazon is offering the PowerBlock Personal Trainer Dumbbell Set for $239.99 shipped. Regularly up to $322, today’s deal is around 26% off and is the best price we can find. This adjustable set can flip from 2.5-lbs. all the way up to 50 per hand without requiring you to maintain a giant collection of dumbbells. It essentially replaces 16 pairs of dumbbells or 825-lbs. of free weights in two tidy packages. Along with the padded handle for wrist protection, they also ship with a 10-year warranty and will allow you to stay in shape over the winter without going to the gym. Rated 4+ stars. More details below.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

While certainly a pricey investment, it is drastically less expensive than buying the equivalent number of AmazonBasics dumbbells, for example. However, you could opt for the PowerBlock Sport 24 Adjustable Dumbbell for $149.99 shipped if you don’t need the up to 50-lb. capacity. This set ranges from 3-lbs. up to 24 per hand and carries solid ratings from hundreds on Amazon.

Speaking of workout gear, Dick’s Sporting Goods is still offering Nike, adidas, Under Armour, and more at up to 50% off while Joe’s New Balance Warehouse Event has running shoes from $30. You’ll find even more in our Fashion Guide and Apple AirPods from $130 right here.

PowerBlock Personal Trainer Dumbbell Set:

Pair of adjustable dumbbell weights for efficient, cost-effective strength training

Selector pin lets you change weights easily, just like with weight stack at the gym

More compact and balanced than traditional dumbbells; padded handle for wrist protection

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!