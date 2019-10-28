Simplify your smart home theater with Sevenhugs Smart Remote U: $130 ($70 off)

Best Buy’s official eBay storefront is offering the Servenhugs Smart Remote U for $129.99 shipped. Also available at Best Buy and direct from Sevenhugs. This is down $70 from its regular $200 going rate and is the best available. This universal remote offers more than the average controller. Offering up the ability to command your entire smart home theater from Hue to Spotify, your TV, and more, this remote does it all. Rated 3.7/5 stars.

Now, if $130 is a bit out of your price range for a universal remote, the Logitech Harmony Smart Remote Control is an easy recommendation. It comes in at under $50 on Amazon in renewed condition, ships with a 90-day warranty, and is my personal remote.

Looking for other alternatives? Our roundup has great options to choose from with prices starting at under $10.

Sevenhugs Smart Remote U features:

Control TVs, lights and stereos with this black Sevenhugs smart remote. The intuitive touch screen offers simplicity, and the Smart Remote companion app allows the user to customize the remote’s interface for different devices. This Sevenhugs smart remote lets you connect electronics and services via Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, infrared and smart hubs for a simple installation.

