Take productivity to new heights with Squatty Potty: $17.50 (Amazon low)

Amazon is offering the Squatty Potty 9-inch Toilet Stool for $17.49 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s 30% off the typical rate there and is a match for the lowest Amazon offer we have tracked. This doctor-recommended/endorsed accessory aims to make your bathroom visits quick and to the point. It reduces kinks by placing you at a more natural angle. If you think your life has reached peak-efficiency, it’s time to broaden your horizons and get more done in less time with Squatty Potty. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

You may want to grab a bottle of Air Wick Hawaiian Hotshot Toilet Spray in case this is a Christmas joke and it doesn’t land well. Just one spray from this $6 bottle will trap odors, ensuring it’ll be a gift that everyone can appreciate.

If your bathroom could use a dose of organization, swing by our helpful guide that’s aimed at helping you get everything right where it should be. Items in the list start from just $2, making this venture an extremely affordable one.

Squatty Potty 9-inch Toilet Stool features:

The Squatty Potty helps you to eliminate faster and more complete by putting your body into a natural squatting position over your own toilet. Using the Squatty Potty during elimination will un-kink your taking your body from a continent mode to an elimination mode.

