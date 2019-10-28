Take productivity to new heights with Squatty Potty: $17.50 (Amazon low)

- Oct. 28th 2019 5:00 pm ET

$17.50
0

Amazon is offering the Squatty Potty 9-inch Toilet Stool for $17.49 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s 30% off the typical rate there and is a match for the lowest Amazon offer we have tracked. This doctor-recommended/endorsed accessory aims to make your bathroom visits quick and to the point. It reduces kinks by placing you at a more natural angle. If you think your life has reached peak-efficiency, it’s time to broaden your horizons and get more done in less time with Squatty Potty. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

You may want to grab a bottle of Air Wick Hawaiian Hotshot Toilet Spray in case this is a Christmas joke and it doesn’t land well. Just one spray from this $6 bottle will trap odors, ensuring it’ll be a gift that everyone can appreciate.

If your bathroom could use a dose of organization, swing by our helpful guide that’s aimed at helping you get everything right where it should be. Items in the list start from just $2, making this venture an extremely affordable one.

Squatty Potty 9-inch Toilet Stool features:

The Squatty Potty helps you to eliminate faster and more complete by putting your body into a natural squatting position over your own toilet. Using the Squatty Potty during elimination will un-kink your taking your body from a continent mode to an elimination mode.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

$17.50

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Best Home Goods Deals

Best Home Goods Deals

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.
Squatty Potty

About the Author