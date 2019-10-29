Power your Wi-Fi and more with APC’s 650VA Seven-Outlet UPS at $53 (Reg. $75)

- Oct. 29th 2019 9:19 am ET

Amazon offers the APC 650VA Seven-Outlet BN650M1 UPS for $52.99 shipped. Also available as part of Best Buy’s Deals of the Day. Normally selling for $75, today’s offer saves you nearly 30%, is $12 under the previous price cut at Amazon, and the best we’ve seen in four months. APC’s UPS is a great solution to preventing network downtimes at home. With a 650VA battery, it can keep gear running for up to eight hours. It also features a built-in 2.4A USB charging port. Over 1,300 customers have left a 4.7/5 star rating. Head below for additional details.

For comparison, you’ll pay $2 more for Amazon’s in-house 600VA UPS. So by locking in today’s lead deal, you’ll spend less cash for a more capable battery backup. Though if you are looking to save even more, bringing home the AmazonBasics 400VA UPS at $44 is a solid alternative and will let you pocket an extra $9.

We’re also still seeing a selection of new AmazonBasics surge protectors, which offer rotating plugs, USB ports, and more on sale from $10.

APC 650VA Seven-Outlet UPS features:

Protect computers and other delicate electronic equipment from power surges and data loss with this APC Back-UPS uninterrupted power supply. It provides surge protection as well as battery backup so that nothing is damaged or lost during a thunderstorm. This APC Back-UPS uninterrupted power supply also includes a USB port for charging phones and other devices.

