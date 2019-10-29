Ninja’s Coffee Bar with frother, single serve, more at $99 shipped (Reg. $180)

Walmart is now offering the Ninja Coffee Bar System (CF097) for $99 shipped. Regularly up to $180, today’s deal is about $70 below the best listings on Amazon, matching our previous mention and is the lowest we can find. Just for comparison sake, it sells for even more than $180 over at Kohl’s right now. This versatile coffee machine can handle all your (pod-free) single serve needs while also being able to fill your travel mug or brew an entire 10-cup carafe for the family. Other features include adjustable brew type settings, a built-in milk frother, dishwasher-safe parts for easy clean up, and more. Rated 4+ stars. More details below.

Today’s offer is a solid one, but if it’s overkill for your home coffee needs, there are options for less. One of those AeroPress Coffee and Espresso Makers for just $30 is an excellent alternative, but you’ll find loads of options in our custom coffee and espresso bar feature. Or just forget the fancy stuff and grab a highly-rated AmazonBasics 5-Cup Coffee Maker with Glass Carafe for $20 Prime shipped.

We also have great deals running on kettles, multi-cookers, juicers and more in our Home Goods Guide today.

Ninja Coffee Bar System (CF097):

The next-generation Ninja Coffee Bar is a single-serve and thermal carafe coffee system—complete with a built-in frother that transforms hot or cold milk into silky-smooth froth in seconds and a host of delicious coffee recipes you can create and enjoy, all from the comfort of home. Pod-free single-serve and carafe brewing allows you to achieve unlimited variety and personal customization of your coffee drinks.

