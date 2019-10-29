Take to the stars with Hot Wheels Rocket Launch Challenge Playset at $11

Walmart is offering the Hot Wheels Track Builder Rocket Launch Challenge Playset for $10.80 with free in-store pickup. No-cost delivery is included on orders over $35. This is down from its $25 or more going rate, matches the Amazon all-time low (which it instantly sold out at), and is the best available. Offering up a unique build, this Hot Wheels playset is perfect for both car and space enthused children. There are three separate “challenges” for kids to conquer here, making this multi-faceted toy a must this Christmas. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

With your savings, grab this 9-pack of Wot Wheels cars for just $8 Prime shipped. Styles vary, meaning no two orders are exactly the same. Plus, each kit includes an exclusive collectible car.

For a more high-tech experience, check out our hands-on review of Hot Wheels id which brings the iconic franchise into the 21st century.

Hot Wheels Track builder Rocket Launch features:

Conquer the 3 epic challenges to launch the rocket!

Hit the slam launcher to fly your car through the loop, then hit the rocket. The set transforms and the loop collapses automatically creating a gap for continuous play

Three different stunts right out of the box with no assembly required in between challenges!

Exciting set stimulates problem solving and provides an amazing outcome for kids

Reconfigure the entire set– all the pieces move around to create different stunts within the set or connect to other parts of your Track Builder world. And you can take the cool rocket anywhere for more fun with other stunts!

