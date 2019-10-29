Smartphone Accessories: Tribit StormBox IPX7 Speaker $45 (35% off), more

- Oct. 29th 2019 10:32 am ET

0

Tribit Direct via Amazon offers its StormBox Portable Bluetooth Speaker for $44.99 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon and applying code V3JKOOEE at checkout. Typically selling for $70, today’s offer is good for a 35% discount, is $4 under our previous mention, and the best we’ve tracked. Tribit’s Bluetooth speaker features an audio array comprised of larger drivers and “powerful” amplifiers which is complemented by 360-degree sound output. It comes wrapped in an IPX7 waterproof casing and you’ll be able to enjoy 20 hours of audio playback on a single charge, as well. Over 815 customers have left a 4.5/5 star rating.

More smartphone accessories: 

  • Anker iPhone XS Max Screen Protector 2-Pack: $3 (Reg. $7) | Amazon 
    • w/ code ANKER299
  • Twelve South’s CaddySack keeps your cables organized for $48 (Reg. $60)
  • Aukey Car Phone Mount: $4 (Reg. $10) | Amazon
    • w/ code PIKUX6MY
  • Samsung Galaxy S10+ LED Wallet Case: $36 (Reg. $50) | Amazon 
  • Enjoy Assistant on your wrist with Ticwatch E Smartwatch at $100 (Reg. $130)
  • Aukey 31.5W USB Car Charger: $11 (Reg. $15) | Amazon
    • w/ code 69RFWP4D  
  • Best Buy’s new Apple event discounts MacBook Pro, iPhone 11 cases from $28, more

Deals still live from yesterday:

  • Anker GlassGuard iPhone XR Screen Protector 2-pack: $3 (Reg. $7) | Amazon
    • w/ code ANKER299
  • Lecone USB-C to Lightning Cable: $6 (Reg. $12) | Amazon 
    • w/ on-coupon + code D2E7SOP7
  • Lecone 10W Qi Charger with Desk Organizer: $17 (Reg. $29) | Amazon 
    • w/ on-coupon + code YIUCAXFO

Quality speakers shouldn’t break the bank. That’s why we’ve created this speaker! This portable yet powerful bluetooth speaker delivers gorgeous, clear, room-filling sound that’s a delight for the senses. You won’t want to listen to music any other way.

The Tribit StormBox offers the spine-tingling sound of high-quality speakers with the convenience and portability of portable speakers. Our unique design pumps out fully-immersive, 360 degree sound that’s will take your music to the next level.

Best Smartphone Accessories

You can find just about anything here to accessorize your smartphone from power banks and cords to keep it charged to Bluetooth speakers that will sync right up. Looking for a new Lightning cable? Here are <a href="https://amzn.to/2P9ruS7">some of the best-selling options</a> over at Amazon.
Best Bluetooth Speakers Deals

Portable Bluetooth speakers are one of the easiest and most cost-efficient ways to wirelessly stream your favorite music, podcasts, and internet radio from any smartphone, tablet, or laptop. These compact speakers include a built-in rechargeable battery that can usually produce room-filling sound for several hours.

