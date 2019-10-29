Amazon is offering the Silicon Power 4TB USB-C External Hard Drive for $96.70 shipped. That’s $33 off the typical rate there and is among the lowest Amazon offers we have tracked to date. This extremely durable external hard drive has received an IP68 rating, proving its water and dust-proof capabilities. It features a pressure-resistant aluminum case that looks great while setting out to keep your drive safe from bending or getting squished. Support for USB Type-C and A connectivity makes it quite versatile. It comes with a 3-year warranty, helping keep today’s investment covered from unexpected failures. Rated 4+ stars from 65% of reviewers.

We also spotted the WD 4TB My Passport Mac USB-C Portable HDD for $89.99 shipped at Amazon. That’s $20 off the typical rate there and beats the previous Amazon low we have tracked by $10. This Time Machine-ready external hard drive aims to provide you with a solid backup strategy for a Mac. Like the featured deal, this option can plug in with USB Type-A or C, ensuring you’ll be able to plug in both now and in the future. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

For those looking to expand drone or Nintendo Switch storage, consider SanDisk’s 400GB Ultra microSD Card at $55. I bought this card several months back for my Switch and have had zero issues with its performance and have oodles of storage remaining despite having around 25 digitally downloaded games.

USB-C charging capabilities have gone through the roof lately. We recently reviewed Anker PowerPort III Nano and dubbed it as “the USB-C charger Apple should’ve shipped”. AUKEY has been busy too and is teasing all of us with a 4-port 100W charger.

Silicon Power 4TB USB-C External Hard Drive features:

Comes with a Type C cables (USB Type A to Type C)

Military-grade shockproof protection

Meet IP68 waterproof/ dustproof standard

Pressure-resistant with aluminum casing

3 year manufacturer warranty

