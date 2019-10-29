Yamaha’s booming sound bar with wireless sub is $170 shipped (Reg. $230)

Today only, as a part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon offers the Yamaha YAS-207B Sound Bar for $169.99 shipped. As a comparison, it originally sold for $300 but typically goes for around $230 at B&H and other retailers. Today’s deal is a new Amazon all-time low. This soundbar features a wireless subwoofer, Bluetooth connectivity, and support for DTS virtual surround sound. Inputs include HDMI, optical, and analog connections. Yamaha promises “virtualizing sound in multiple dimensions for realistic sonic reproduction with a simple setup.” Over 675 Amazon reviewers have left a 4/5 star rating to date.

New home theater setup means new HDMI cables. This model has three ports, so we recommend grabbing this bundle at Amazon. CableMatters offers these HDMI cables in varying lengths, with a nifty color-coated design that makes it easy to track from device to TV. You’ll also find support for all of the latest codecs here, including 4K, ARC, HDR and more. Rated 4.4/5 stars by over 1,300 Amazon reviewers.

Yamaha YAS-207B Sound Bar features:

World’s first soundbar with DTS Virtual: x Virtual 3D surround sound (available via a firmware update available now)

Slim, understated design perfectly complements your TV

Wireless subwoofer for powerful bass with flexible placement

Bluetooth wireless music streaming. Dimensions (W x H x D)(subwoofer) : 7-1/8 x 17-1/4 x 15-3/4 inches. Drivers-(Center Unit)- Four 1-3/4 inch woofers, Dual 1 inch tweeters, (Subwoofer)- 6-1/4 inch cone woofer. Dimensions (W x H x D)-(Center Unit)- 36-5/8 x 2-3/8 x 4-1/4 inches. ARC-Yes

Simple setup with HDMI, optical or analog Connection

