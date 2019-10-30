Micro Arcade’s credit card-sized Tetris game falls to new Amazon low of $16

Amazon is offering the Micro Arcade Tetris for $15.99 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s 20% off the going rate found at retailers like GameStop and is the lowest price we have seen yet. This credit card-sized arcade is an affordable and cute way to get your Tetris fix no matter where you’re headed. Despite having small form-factor, this arcade is jam-packed full of features. You’ll find a full-color screen, sound effects, clicky buttons, and USB charging. With Christmas right around the corner, this would certainly make for a fun and unexpected stocking stuffer. Rated 4.5/5 stars. Have a look at our Micro Arcade release coverage to learn more.

If you don’t need it to be credit card-sized, have a look at Tiny Arcade’s Pac-Man Arcade for under $13. This multi-level game is “true to the original, full-size arcade.” It measures under four inches tall and less than two inches deep and wide, making it a fantastic way to add some flair to a desk.

Since we’re talking about arcades, you should watch our Street Fighter II RepliCade video review. We show off just how detailed, yet compact it is. Best of all, this model doesn’t require quarters, allowing you to play to your heart’s content.

Micro Arcade Tetris features:

Never before has a full-size arcade game been played in an incredible compact credit card size!

Measuring only 3.25 x 2 x 3.75 of an inch

Micro Arcade is the ultimate travel game and easily fits in your pocket!

Each game comes with a full color screen, cool sound effects, directional control buttons and a Micro USB charger!

Micro Arcade games play just like the iconic full-size arcade versions with hundreds of levels

