Add Catan to your game collection while its 35% off at Amazon, now $30

Amazon is offering the Catan Board Game for $29.99 shipped when the on-page coupon has been clipped. That’s about $15 off the going rate found at retailers like Kohl’s and is within $4 of the lowest Amazon offer we have tracked. When I began building my board game collection a year ago, I asked several friends which games I should buy. Catan was one of the first mentioned by most. I had never played, but since picking it up, I’ve had plenty of great times with it and can heartily-recommend it to others. Players compete by collecting resources in an attempt to expand their civilization the fastest. Each game takes about ninety minutes to play, and it’s fairly simple to learn. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

For those of you with playing cards that have seen better days, did you know that some are made from plastic? I discovered this several years ago and have no intention of going back to regular playing cards. Not only are they tear-resistant, a drink can be spilled on them and they won’t bubble up. Today’s savings leave you with more than enough money to buy two decks of Ritz’ Plastic Playing Cards at $7.

While we’re on the topic of Catan, it recently became available on Nintendo Switch. We covered its release and provided quite a bit of details regarding what Switch players could expect.

Catan Board Game features:

The incredibly popular, multi-award winning civilization-building board game of harvesting and trading resources

Players control their own civilization and look to spread across a modular hex-board in a competition For victory points

Beware the robber’s nefarious plans as he steals resources and plunders the wealthy

3 to 4 players, 60 minutes, ages 10+

