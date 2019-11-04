Grab this 2-pack of Gillette Sensor 5 Men’s Disposable Razors for just $2.50

Amazon is offering the 2-pack of Gillette Sensor 5 Men’s Disposable Razors for $2.64 after you clip the $4 on-page coupon. Also be sure to opt for Subscribe & Save on the listing page. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $7 or more at Amazon, Walmart and CVS, this is the best price we can find and the perfect opportunity to stock up. Features include an ergonomic handle, the Microfin Comfort Guard, and a Lubrastrip that “helps blades glide easily over skin.” Rated 4+ stars. More details below.

At under $3, today’s offer is easily one of the best prices we can find on a comparable pack of razors. Even those Bic Metal Disposable Men’s Shaving Razors go for more than today’s deal (despite being a 10-pack). All things considered, you’re better off grabbing a couple packs of today’s lead deal if not just to hold you over until another sale hits, especially if these are the kinds of razors you use on the regular.

Gillette Sensor 5 Men’s Disposable Razors:

Advanced 5 Blade Shaving Technology with blades spaced closer together than MACH3 to help reduce pressure per blade for a comfortable shave

Microfin Comfort Guard gently sets up the beard to help you get a close and comfortable shave

Ergonomic Handle gives great control in every shave

Lubrastrip helps blades glide easily over skin

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

