Google Fi is currently offering its Pixel 3a and XL Unlocked Android Smartphones from $299 when you purchase and activate the devices on its service within 30 days. However, you can save even more when trading in your current smartphone. If your device is worth more than the one you’re buying, Google gives the entire amount of your purchase back as a refund and the remainder as a bill credit. This is 25% off the smartphones and beats our last mention by $1. For comparison, the lowest price that we’ve seen the 3a go for was $200 on Sprint during a very limited promotion. The Pixel 3a offers many of the same features that the Pixel 3 and Pixel 4 do but comes in at a much lower price. Sporting a slightly lower-end processor here, the Pixel 3a is still quite fast at many normal tasks. Not sure if the 3a is right for you? Read more in our hands-on review.

Nomad Base Station

Now, while the Pixel 3a isn’t wireless charging compatible, you can easily top your smartphone battery off through a USB-C fast charger. This ultra-compact GaN-powered USB-C PD wall charger is just $25 Prime shipped at Amazon. Packing 45W USB-C PD, this charger can not only power your Pixel 3a at maximum speeds but also can recharge an iPad Pro or MacBook with ease.

Find more of our recommended Pixel 3a accessories in this roundup, which has items in all categories for you to consider.

Terms & Conditions:

You can qualify as either a new or existing Google Fi customer.

To qualify for the discount, you’ll need to : Have active Fi service with the same email you used to purchase the phone. Activate the Pixel 3a or Pixel 3a XL within 30 days of the shipment confirmation email (this can be done by you or anyone on your group plan).

The discounted price will automatically apply during checkout. If you do not meet the conditions above, the discounted amount will be charged to your Google Pay account to match the full price of the phone.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!