For $8.50, this 2-pack of LED bulbs turn themselves on and off at dusk or dawn

Govee US (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering a 2-pack of its Dusk to Dawn LED Light Bulbs for $8.39 Prime shipped when the code DZS3U8XN is used at checkout. This is down from its $14 going rate and is one of the best prices that we’ve tracked historically. While smart bulbs can cost $20 or more each, this 2-pack of bulbs will automatically turn itself on and off at dusk and dawn. Plus, being LED, you’ll reap the benefits of having a lower electricity bill. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

If you’re wanting to go LED without the light-sensing features of today’s lead deal, there are many other options. Westinghouse’s 40W/6W LED bulb is a great choice at just $2.50 Prime shipped.

Govee Dusk to Dawn LED Bulb features:

Built-in smart photocell, light sensor control, automatically turn on at night (＜15Lux), turn off in daytime (＞35Lux ). Illuminating a bright night for you.

9W equivalent to 70W traditional light bulb, providing 800lm saving 90% energy, same enjoyment, sharply decrease your electricity costs.

Govee light bulb provides 30,000 hours lifetime, made of PC material , meet the LED chip unique cool requirements. It can solve the hassle of frequent bulb replacement.

