Intex’s Queen-sized Prestige Downy Airbed is perfect for company at just $13

Amazon is offering the Intex Queen Prestige Downy Airbed for $12.89 Prime shipped. Down from its $24 going rate direct, this airbed has been falling in price on Amazon to its new all-time low. Offering up a queen-sized sleeping area, this airbed is perfect for when company comes to visit this winter. It offers a soft flocked top for a “luxurious sleeping surface.” Plus, the pump is included, making it an easy all-in-one purchase. Rated 3.7/5 stars.

Save a buck when opting for the Intex Inflatable Camping Mattress at $12 Prime shipped. It’s a bit smaller in size, but does feature a built-in pillow, which is perfect for your next outdoor adventure. However, there’s no soft flocked top, making it for a more firm sleeping experience.

To stay off-grid even longer, check out today’s Green Deals. We headlined with a 100W solar panel, which is perfect for powering your electronics while on-the-go.

Intex Queen Prestige Downy Airbed features:

Check the area the item is set up in for any debris or items that could puncture the airbed

Soft flocked top provides a luxurious sleeping surface

Includes battery-powered pump (powered by 6 C-size batteries; not included) which can also be used on other inflatables, 3-in-1 valve has extra wide opening for fast inflating and deflating

Conventional queen mattress size for better fitting sheets, folds compactly for storage

