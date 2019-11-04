Intex’s Queen-sized Prestige Downy Airbed is perfect for company at just $13

- Nov. 4th 2019 9:00 pm ET

Get this deal
$24 $13
0

Amazon is offering the Intex Queen Prestige Downy Airbed for $12.89 Prime shipped. Down from its $24 going rate direct, this airbed has been falling in price on Amazon to its new all-time low. Offering up a queen-sized sleeping area, this airbed is perfect for when company comes to visit this winter. It offers a soft flocked top for a “luxurious sleeping surface.” Plus, the pump is included, making it an easy all-in-one purchase. Rated 3.7/5 stars.

Nomad Base Station

Save a buck when opting for the Intex Inflatable Camping Mattress at $12 Prime shipped. It’s a bit smaller in size, but does feature a built-in pillow, which is perfect for your next outdoor adventure. However, there’s no soft flocked top, making it for a more firm sleeping experience.

To stay off-grid even longer, check out today’s Green Deals. We headlined with a 100W solar panel, which is perfect for powering your electronics while on-the-go.

Intex Queen Prestige Downy Airbed features:

  • Check the area the item is set up in for any debris or items that could puncture the airbed
  • Soft flocked top provides a luxurious sleeping surface
  • Includes battery-powered pump (powered by 6 C-size batteries; not included) which can also be used on other inflatables, 3-in-1 valve has extra wide opening for fast inflating and deflating
  • Conventional queen mattress size for better fitting sheets, folds compactly for storage

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

Get this deal
$24 $13

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Best Home Goods Deals

Best Home Goods Deals

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.
intex

About the Author

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Mac mini

Mac mini
LG 34" Curved UltraWide

LG 34" Curved UltraWide