Keep your notes tidy and accessible with SideNotes for Mac, now $8 (Orig. $20)

The idea of taking notes is to make sure something doesn’t get forgotten. With SideNotes for Mac, all your ideas and to-dos are just a swipe or keyboard shortcut away. You can download this smart note-taking app now for just $7.99 (Orig. $19.99) via 9to5Toys Specials.

While many apps bury your notes in huge libraries, SideNotes is more like having a digital pinboard. When launched, the app appears as a vertical bar down the side of your display. You can easily flick through all your notes, add colors for easy grouping, and organize notes with folders.

Along with Markdown-formatted text, SideNotes can save fragments of code and pictures dragged across from your web browser. You can also create to-do lists; the app provides checkboxes so you can mark items as done.

But the best feature of SideNotes is accessibility. You can show or hide the app by clicking the Open Bar, pressing a keyboard shortcut, or making a swipe gesture.

It’s normally $19.99, but you can get SideNotes now for $7.99.

