Stay prepared with Kershaw’s Multi-function Pocket Knife at $24, more from $16

- Nov. 4th 2019 3:48 pm ET

Amazon is offering the Kershaw Select Fire Multi-function Pocket Knife for $23.98 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Originally $55 direct, it has more recently sold for $30 at Amazon and is now at the best price we have tracked in over a year. Alongside a 3.4-inch stainless steel blade, this models sports a glass-filled nylon handle, a 1/4-inch hex drive, a pair of flathead and crosshead bits as well as a liner lock, and pocketclip. Rated 4+ stars from over 880 Amazon customers. More deals and details below.

While it has a slightly smaller blade than today’s featured deal, you can save some cash with the Kershaw Shuffle DIY Compact Multifunction Pocket Knife. It goes for under $16 Prime shipped and carries solid ratings. However, we also still have the Kershaw 1995X Pocket Knife for under $12 Prime shipped right now as well and just spotted the 2.6-inch Kershaw Shuffle II at just below $16 Prime shipped. That’s down from the usual $20 or so on the Shuffle II. All of these options carry solid 4+ star ratings.

Still a little pricey for your needs? Hit up our best multi-tool roundup for additional options starting from just $5 Prime shipped.

Kershaw Select Fire Multifunction Pocketknife:

  • 3.4” heat treated 8Cr13MoV stainless steel blade with a bead-blasted finish for a strong, easy to maintain blade with premium wear and corrosion resistance
  • Handle features textured glass-filled nylon build, 1/4-in hex drive, 2 flathead bits, 2 crosshead bits, liner lock, pocketclip and manual opening with thumbstud
  • Perfect addition to any pocket, purse, tool truck box, backpack, workbench or belt

