This 50-pack of Matchbox Cars can be yours for just $0.60 each

Amazon is offering a 50-pack of Matchbox Cars for $29.99 shipped. This is down from its $50 regular rate and is a match for its all-time low. If your child is a novice car collector like I was, then this kit is perfect. You’ll find an assortment of 50 cars here, which come out to around 40% below the normal cost each. Plus, given that there are 50 different vehicles here, it’s the perfect way to complete a collection. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Nomad Base Station

Now, no car collection is complete without a storage option. The Hot Wheels 48-Car Storage Case is $13 Prime shipped. Storing just about every vehicle here, your child will have an easy way to transport their collection to a friend’s house.

Looking for a high-tech way to track your car’s speed? The Hot Wheels id Track Set is a great option. It balances the age-old toy car kit with brand-new technology, and you can learn more in our hands-on review.

Matchbox Car Set features:

​Inspiring kids to be everyday heroes with realistic vehicles equipped to get the job done! The classic Matchbox® 50-Pack makes a perfect gift for new collectors, hands-on play or party giveaways! Packs feature a set of 50 detailed vehicles with multiple themes to play out whatever kids imagine. From the bumper to the fender, each car is loaded with realistic details like rolling wheels and true-to-life decos. Kids will love coming up with their own city, rescue, construction or adventure story. Each sold separately, subject to availability. Not for use with some Matchbox® sets. Colors and decorations may vary.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!