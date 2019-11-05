For $19.50 it’s easy to keep an eye on your baby with this 1080p camera

WideTech (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering the Apeman 1080p Wi-Fi Baby Monitor for $19.79 Prime shipped when the code TZQB6LG4 is used at checkout. This is down from its $30 going rate and is one of the best prices that we’ve tracked all-time. Offering up a 1080p video feed, this baby monitor is perfect for keeping an eye on your little one. It packs both day and night modes, meaning that no matter how much light is in the room, you’ll easily know what’s going on. There’s also baby crying alerts, so it’s simple to know if your young one is upset or needs a change. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

This is one of the most budget-friendly 1080p baby monitors that we can find right now. For example, the next lowest price on Amazon for any kind of baby monitor is around $28. And, even Wyze Cam V2 will run you around $25.

For a bit more of a high-tech approach, we recently went hands-on with Eufy’s SpaceView Baby Monitor. It packs long-range HD video transmission to a dedicated monitor, which can be far more useful than a smartphone app.

Apeman 1080p Baby Monitor features:

1920 * 1080 resolution plus 110 ° field of view angle provide you clearer wider views. Invisible 940nm infrared lights let you know what happens in darkness (up to 30 feet away).

Get alerts on your phone when crying is detected. Open the mic to talk with your baby. Now you can hear that baby’s crying and respond to them immediately.

Alerts will be sent to your phone upon motion detected. Click the notification to jump to video taken.You can set the Alert Frequency and Schedule the time as you like.

Local backup supports up to 64GB Class-10 micro SD cards with FAT32 format and encrypted cloud service plans.

