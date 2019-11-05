Pass-through 100W charging headlines AUKEY’s 7-in-1 USB-C Hub: $25 (Save 50%)

Aukey Direct via Amazon is offering its 7-in-1 USB-C Hub for $24.99 shipped when coupon code LCI8V9HC has been applied during checkout. Note: shipping is currently delayed by two weeks. That’s $25 off the typical rate there and is a match for the lowest price we have tracked. This capable hub can power an external 4K monitor while offering 100W pass-through charging speeds. Other ports like SD, microSD, and USB-A can be found too, making this a great all-in-one solution worth keeping in your backpack. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

For some of us, USB-A is the only port we find ourselves missing. If you’re one of the people that feels this way, cut down on spending and bulk by opting for Nonda’s USB-C to USB-A Adapter at $8. It sports full USB 3.0 speeds, yielding up to 5Gbps data transfer performance.

Speaking of AUKEY USB-C hubs, I recently reviewed one and was very pleased with it. It’s made with MacBook Pro and Air in mind and plugs perfectly into two USB-C ports on the left side of either. Read what I had to say to learn more.

AUKEY 7-in-1 USB-C Hub features:

Fast Data Transfer: Three USB 3.1 Gen 1 (USB 3.0) ports and SD & micro SD card slots all support data transfer rates up to 5Gbps. Transfer an HD movie in seconds

Ultra HD Video: HDMI port outputs resolutions up to 4K@30Hz to a connected display

Convenient Charging: The 100W USB Power Delivery port keeps your MacBook or other compatible USB-C PD laptop or phone fully charged (using your device’s original power adapter) while you’re using all the other functions of the hub

