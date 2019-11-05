Add Bluetooth to any computer with 30% off Sabrent’s low-cost dongle at $5

Store4PC (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its USB Bluetooth 4.0 Micro Adapter for $4.89 Prime shipped when the code 30KIDFVD is used at checkout. This is down 30% from its regular going rate and marks one of the best prices that we’ve tracked all-time. If your current computer lacks Bluetooth, this is a low-cost way to fix that. You’ll finally be able to listen to wireless headphones, use cordless mice (without a mouse dongle), and more with this adapter. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

This is one of the best prices you’ll find for a USB Bluetooth adapter at Amazon. For comparison, the lowest price that we can currently find with Prime shipping is around $5.50 right now.

While this adds Bluetooth to your computer, that’ll do you no good without a solid internet connection. If it’s time to upgrade your Wi-Fi, TP-Link’s Deco Mesh System is currently down to $180 at eBay. It’ll make sure that your entire house is blanketed in 802.11ac, giving you the ability to easily browse no matter where you are.

Sabrent USB Bluetooth Adapter features:

Compatible with Bluetooth V3.0/2.1/2.0/1.1

Enable wireless connectivity between a laptop and a cellular phone

Access internet via a Bluetooth Mobile phone with GPRS/CDMA or Bluetooth-enabled PC with an internet connection

Connect a Bluetooth headset to your PC

Bluetooth specification v4.0 Class 2 with low energy technology

