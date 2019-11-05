Bulova watches on sale from $52 in today’s Gold Box with various styles

- Nov. 5th 2019 7:18 am ET

From $52
0

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon offers Bulova Watches from $51.99 shipped. Our top pick is this men’s stainless steel dress watch for $53.99. That’s down from the usual $100 price tag and the second-best offer we’ve tracked to date at Amazon. Notable features include a round watch face, stainless steel design, and water-resistance up to 99-feet. Rated 4.1/5 stars. Hit the jump for even more styles on sale.

Other notable deals include:

Jump over to our fashion guide for even more deals from top-name brands.

More on Bulova:

Bulova, an American brand, is known for its innovation, craftsmanship and advanced technology. Since 1875, when founder Joseph Bulova opened his store on Maiden Lane in downtown Manhattan, Bulova has remained true to his legacy – mastering the classic art of timekeeping while always embracing the future.

Bulova

