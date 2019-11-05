Put a Cuisinart Auto Cold Brew Coffeemaker in your arsenal for $40 (Reg. $70)

Amazon is now offering the Cuisinart Automatic Cold Brew Coffeemaker (DCB-10) $39.99 shipped. Matched via Best Buy’s Deals of the Day. Regularly between $53 and $70 for most of 2019, today’s deal is new Amazon all-time low and the best price we can find. It sells for $80 at Williams Sonoma. Features include a 7-cup glass carafe (“can be used to store coffee in refrigerator for up to 2 weeks”), a removable stainless steel filter, brew strength selection, removable water tank, and a 3-year warranty. Rated 4+ stars from over 130 Amazon customers. More details below.

However, if the brew strength selections and the modern aesthetics aren’t getting you excited on the featured deal, there are basic brewers out there for half the price. More specifically, this Takeya Patented Deluxe Cold Brew Iced Coffee Maker which is currently on sale for $17.50 Prime shipped (be sure to clip the on-page coupon). This option is clearly a much more basic solution but you are getting a best-selling cold brewer with a 4+ star rating from over 3,600 Amazon customers.

Want to take your morning coffee game up a notch instead? These Nespresso Gold Box deals from $174.50 are certainly worth a closer look. Then head over to our Home Goods Guide for a collection of household deals including smart locks, robot vacuums, multi-cookers, tumblers, and much more.

Cuisinart Automatic Cold Brew Coffeemaker:

7-cup glass carafe with removable stainless steel filter lid makes ready-to-drink cold brew Coffee in as little as 25-45 minutes

Strength Selector for mild (25 min), medium(35 min) and bold(45 min)

Clear brewing chamber; removable water tank and Coffee filter basket for easy filling and cleaning

Coffee release lever with indicator light. MC Cubic Feet: 1.569

