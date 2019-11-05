Nike, adidas, The North Face up to 50% off during latest Dick’s Sporting Goods Sale

- Nov. 5th 2019 8:56 am ET

Dick’s Sporting Goods 2-Day Flash Sale offers up to 50% off top brands. Prices are as marked. Score great deals on The North Face, Nike, adidas, Under Armour, and much more. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $50 or more. For men, the Nike Jersey Lightweight Joggers are a stylish piece that will become a go-to in your wardrobe. These joggers are currently on sale for $30 and originally were priced at $40. They’re available in two color options and feature a soft fleece material on the interior to promote warmth. Better yet, these joggers are also available in a similar women’s style for $42. Find the rest of our top picks from Dick’s Sporting Goods below.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

Also, be sure to check out Eastbay’s November Event that’s offering up to 25% off adidas, Nike, and more.

