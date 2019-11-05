eBags Friends & Family Event offers up to 65% off Samsonite, TUMI, more

eBags Friends & Family Event offers up to 65% off top brands. Prices are as marked. You can find deals on Samsonite, TUMI, American Tourister, and more. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $49 or more. Get ready to jet set with the Samsonite Englewood 20-inch Luggage that’s currently marked down to $80. For comparison, this luggage was priced at $150. It features a hardshell exterior, which is nice for keeping your items secure and it’s available in several color options to choose from. This style features 360-degree spinner wheels and an interior compression strap, in case you over pack. This would be a wonderful option for long hauls and hardshell luggage usually will last you for years to come. Be sure to head below the jump to find more deals or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks from eBags include:

Also, be sure to check out Hautelook’s UGG Sale that’s offering up to 60% off popular styles for the whole family.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!