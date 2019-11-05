Hautelook’s UGG Event offers up to 60% off select boots, slippers, more

Hautelook’s UGG Event offers up to 60% off select styles of boots, slippers, and more. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $99 or more. The men’s Harley Stitch Plain Toe Boots are on sale for $120, which is down from its original rate of $200. These boots are perfect for fall or winter weather and they’re moisture-wicking. It also has a wool lining that will promote warmth and comfort throughout the day. You can easily pair this style with jeans, khakis or slacks alike too. Head below the jump to find even more deals.

Our top picks for men include:

For women, the Essenital Short Leather Boot is another must-have that’s currently on sale for $120 and originally was priced at $160. These boots will become a staple in your wardrobe because they can easily pair with jeans or leggings alike. I also love that they’re available in two versatile color options: gray or black.

Our top picks for women include:

