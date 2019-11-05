Score a pair of Hercules Auto Grip Guitar/Ukulele Stands for $60 (Reg. $100)

Today only, as part of its Deals of the Day, Musician’s Friend is offering a 2-pack of Hercules GS412B PLUS Series Auto Grip Guitar Stands for $59.99 shipped. These stands are regularly $50 or more each at Sweetwater and Amazon with today’s deal being the lowest price we can find by $40. I’ve been using Hercules stands for years and have never once had an issue with the solid build quality and auto grip yokes. Other features include adjustable height, foldable backrest and Hercules’ NINA (Narrow Instrument Neck Adjustment) which allows the yoke to accomodate narrow neck instruments as well as guitars (ukulele, mandolin and banjo). Rated 4+ stars. More details below.

I personally always recommend Hercules stands simply due to them being a smart investment that will last you many years (in my case well over 7 years now) and the fact that they can really take a beating. But there are options out there for much less that will get the job done, despite not being as robust and versatile. The AmazonBasics Guitar Folding A-Frame Stand goes for just $12 Prime shipped and carries solid reviews from nearly 1,500 Amazon customers. Just keep in mind, you won’t get any neck support on this model and you might have a hard time getting your ukulele on there (depending on its size anyway).

While we are talking music gear, you’ll definitely want to browse through the Fender Black Friday ad that hit this morning, not to mention the Guitar Center early Black Friday sale. GC is offering hundreds of early deals that are already live right now.

Hercules PLUS Series Auto Grip Guitar Stand:

The Hercules GS412B Plus Guitar stand features the upgraded Auto Grip System, upgraded easy height adjustment, and foldable backrest. The GS412B Plus also includes Hercules’ NINA, Narrow Instrument Neck Adjustment, so the AGS yoke can accommodate narrow neck instruments like ukulele, mandolin and banjo.

