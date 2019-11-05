J.Crew Factory Flash Sale offers 60% off fall picks and 50% off everything else

J.Crew Factory Flash Sale takes 60% off fall picks, 50% off sitewide, and an extra 40% off clearance. J.Crew Rewards Members (free to sign up) receive complimentary delivery. For men, one of the most notable deals is the Buffalo Check Flannel Shirt for fall. This shirt is currently discounted to $40 and originally was priced at $80. It’s a great option for layering under vests or jackets and it’s available in three color options. This style also features a mid-weight that’s nice for the upcoming cooler weather. Head below the jump to find even more deals or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

For women, the Village Coat is a standout from this sale. This jacket features a timeless and classic structure that will look elegant for years to come. Best of all, it’s currently marked down to $95 and originally was priced at $238.

Our top picks for women include:

