Joe’s New Balance Holiday Sneak Peek offers 50% off popular shoes from $28

Joe’s New Balance Holiday Sneak Peek Sale offers 50% off select styles for men and women. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free shipping on all orders. The men’s Fresh Foam Cruz v2 Sport Sneaker is on sale for $28 and originally was priced at $80. This style is fashionable and functional to use for workouts. These shoes were designed for comfort with foam cushioning and they’re lightweight. Better yet, it also has an easy slip-on design that will help to get you out of the door in a breeze. Find the rest of our top picks from Joe’s New Balance Holiday Sneak Peek Sale below.
Our top picks for men include:
- Fresh Foam Cruz v2 Sport $28 (Orig. $80)
- Fresh Foam Cruz v2 Knit $30 (Orig. $85)
- Fresh Foam Cruz SockFit $35 (Orig. $100)
- RALAXA Running Shoes $32 (Orig. $65)
- 009 Lifestyle Shoes $35 (Orig. $70)
- …and even more deals…
Our top picks for women include:
- FuelCore Agility v2 $32 (Orig. $90)
- Fresh Foam Cruz v2 Knit $30 (Orig. $85)
- VENTR Running Shoes $35 (Orig. $70)
- 680v6 Running Shoes $37 (Orig. $75)
- Fresh Foam Sport $30 (Orig. $75)
- …and even more deals…
