Joe’s New Balance Holiday Sneak Peek offers 50% off popular shoes from $28

- Nov. 5th 2019 1:04 pm ET

0

Joe’s New Balance Holiday Sneak Peek Sale offers 50% off select styles for men and women. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free shipping on all orders. The men’s Fresh Foam Cruz v2 Sport Sneaker is on sale for $28 and originally was priced at $80. This style is fashionable and functional to use for workouts. These shoes were designed for comfort with foam cushioning and they’re lightweight. Better yet, it also has an easy slip-on design that will help to get you out of the door in a breeze. Find the rest of our top picks from Joe’s New Balance Holiday Sneak Peek Sale below.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

Finally, be sure to check out Eastbay’s November Savings Event that’s offering up to 25% off Nike, adidas, and more.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

Guides

Best Fashion Deals

Best Fashion Deals

Fashion Deals - Ralph Lauren, J-Crew, Banana Republic, Eddie Bauer, Sperry, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Nike, PUMA, adidas and many more
Joe's New Balance

Joe's New Balance

About the Author