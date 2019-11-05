Joe’s New Balance Holiday Sneak Peek offers 50% off popular shoes from $28

Joe’s New Balance Holiday Sneak Peek Sale offers 50% off select styles for men and women. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free shipping on all orders. The men’s Fresh Foam Cruz v2 Sport Sneaker is on sale for $28 and originally was priced at $80. This style is fashionable and functional to use for workouts. These shoes were designed for comfort with foam cushioning and they’re lightweight. Better yet, it also has an easy slip-on design that will help to get you out of the door in a breeze. Find the rest of our top picks from Joe’s New Balance Holiday Sneak Peek Sale below.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

Finally, be sure to check out Eastbay’s November Savings Event that’s offering up to 25% off Nike, adidas, and more.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!