Save 40% on KitchenAid’s 5-speed hand mixer, now $30 shipped at Amazon

Amazon is offering the KitchenAid 5-Speed Ultra Power Hand Mixer (KHM512GA) for $29.99 shipped. This is down from its $50 list price, $40 going rate, and matches its all-time low. With Thanksgiving just a few weeks away, it’s time to step into the kitchen to start preparing dishes for the entire family. KitchenAid’s mixer here offers five different speeds, making it the perfect option for preparing your next meal. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

Nomad Base Station

If brand doesn’t matter to you, the Dash Smart Store Compact Hand Mixer is $16 Prime shipped. While it doesn’t have five speeds, it does bring three different settings to the table. Plus, the Smart Store feature means it won’t take up your entire counter when not in use.

With some of your savings from today’s lead deal, be sure to pick up this 3-pack of Pyrex Glass Mixing Bowls. It’s just $13 Prime shipped and will give you multiple sizes to choose from when you prepare your next dish.

KitchenAid Hand Mixer features:

5 Speeds: Mix ingredients for a variety of recipes from slowly stirring in chunky ingredients, like nuts or chocolate chips, at speed one to whipping egg whites or heavy cream at speed five.

Lock the cord into either the left or right side of the mixer so you can approach ingredients from any angle. The round cord is easy to wipe clean.

Easily and quickly remove any accessory from the hand mixer with the single-handed press of a button.

The Stainless Steel Turbo Beater II Accessories are ideal for mixing heavy ingredients. Dishwasher safe.

