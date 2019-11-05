To kickoff the week, ComiXology is dishing out a variety new discounts on digital graphic novels and single issue releases. Notably, we’re seeing a selection of Marvel 2099 comics on sale today with deals starting at under $1. The 2099 series gives a look at what the Marvel universe will be like in the distant future, and a great way to dive in is with Spider-Verse at $9.99. Typically selling for $30, that’s good for a 67% discount and matches the best price we’ve seen on a digital copy. If you loved last year’s Into the Spider-Verse animated film, then this 608-page novel is a must-have addition to your collection. It features Spider-Man 2099, as well as a whole cast of spider-characters from the multiverse. Head below for even more Marvel 2099 deals and other comic discounts from $1.

Standouts from the Marvel 2099 sale

For even more Marvel action, ComiXology is offering various Annihilation comics starting at under $1. One standout is on Guardians of the Galaxy: Road to Annihilation Vol. 1 at $7.99, which is down from the usual $20 price tag. In the sale you’ll also find novels featuring the Nova Corps, Silver Surfer, Galactus, and more.

If today’s sales just don’t do for it for you, then be sure to check out ComiXology Unlimited for even more ways to get your fill of digital comics. At $6 per month, you can enjoy an ever-growing collection of over 15,000 releases. You’ll even be able to save an extra 10-15% off a wide selection of comics. Learn more in our ComiXology getting started guide.

Spider-Verse synopsis:

When the evil Inheritors begin exterminating spider-characters throughout the multiverse, every single Spider-Man ever is needed to save the day! An interdimensional spider-army gathers to fight Morlun and his deadly family, but none of them is safe as the Prophecy comes to fruition! What will this brutal war for survival mean for Peter Parker and the rest of the spiders?

