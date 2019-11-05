Neato’s D6 Laser Guided Robotic Vacuum sees rare $200 discount to Amazon low

Amazon currently offers the Neato Robotics D6 Laser Guided Robotic Vacuum for $499.99 shipped. Also at Best Buy. Having dropped from $700, today’s offer matches our previous mention for the all-time low, marks the best price it has fetched at Amazon, and is only the second time we’ve seen it sell discounted this much. Neato’s D6 is about as feature-packed as they come for a robotic vacuum with smartphone and voice assistant control, a 120-minute runtime, and more. Plus with a laser-guidance system, the robo vacuums will be able to effortlessly traverse your home and make the most of its cleaning session. With over 145 customers having left a review, it carries a 3.9/5 star rating. More details below.

Save a bit more by opting for the previous generation Neato D4 vacuum at $400 instead. This one trades off two-hour runtime in favor of 75-minutes of continuous use per charge and has a lower-end suction system. But you’re still looking at similar laser-guided functionality, as well as voice control.

Or for an even more affordable alternative, consider the iRobot Roomba 675 Robot Vacuum at $269. This robotic vacuum lacks improved laser mapping features, but will still help keep the floors clean ahead of the holiday season.

Neato D6 Laser Guided Robotic Vacuum features:

Keep your floors free from pet hair and dirt with this Neato Botvac D6 connected robot vacuum. LaserSmart technology helps this vacuum scan and memorize your home’s floor plan for efficient cleaning. The 120-minute battery life ensures thorough cleaning with every use, and regular software updates provide access to new features as they are released. This Neato Botvac D6 connected robot vacuum comes with an ultra-performance filter, which collects allergens and small dust particles.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!